Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Former Greek finance minister - Urged Support for ‘Dying’ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1001 Subscribers
42 views
Published 15 hours ago

Former Greek finance minister urged support for ‘dying’ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange:

- "If you care to know what your governments do behind your back in your name, all those crimes against humanity... then you must support Julian Assange because he is dying for your right to know," Yanis Varoufakis said in a video posted on X.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket