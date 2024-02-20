Former Greek finance minister urged support for ‘dying’ WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange:
- "If you care to know what your governments do behind your back in your name, all those crimes against humanity... then you must support Julian Assange because he is dying for your right to know," Yanis Varoufakis said in a video posted on X.
