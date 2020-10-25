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7000 Seals Found Dead.
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135 views • October 25, 2020
Here we go again. About 7,000 Cape Fur Seals were found dead on the beach in Namibia. Scientists don't know why but suspect that it is from starvation and toxicity. Here I present peer reviewed science info on what is actually happening.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28142-seal-fur-and-arctic-bacteria-leach-toxic-mercury-into-waters/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/236877530_Diet_of_Cape_fur_seals_Arctocephalus_pusillus_pusillus_at_three_mainland_breeding_colonies_in_Namibia_2_Temporal_variation
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn28142-seal-fur-and-arctic-bacteria-leach-toxic-mercury-into-waters/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/236877530_Diet_of_Cape_fur_seals_Arctocephalus_pusillus_pusillus_at_three_mainland_breeding_colonies_in_Namibia_2_Temporal_variation
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07Q52QG2J
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-novel-way-to-co-culture-shrimp-and-tilapia
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/recent-articles
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
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