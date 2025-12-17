💰Trump says that he wants to stop giving Zelensky money - at Turning Point Action - Flashback, Oct 2024

💰🇺🇦 Trump says that he wants to stop giving Zelensky money.

In June 2024, Biden and Zelensky signed a 10-year security agreement between the United States and Ukraine

The United States pledged long-term support for Ukraine in its war with Russia Thursday under a 10-year security deal being signed by Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Today, the United States is sending a powerful signal of our strong support for Ukraine now and into the future,” said a US statement accompanying the security agreement, shortly before the signing ceremony at the G7 summit in southern Italy.

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with assistance related to the provision of military products, intelligence data, military training, and the development of the military-industrial complex, Reuters reported.

The White House refused to guarantee compliance with the agreement with Kiev when the American president changes.

Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan stressed that the agreements with Ukraine are “not written in stone” and he is not going to “mislead anyone.”