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Interview with David Icke - reupload to Brighteon (June 2020 interview)
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51 views • March 13, 2021
Beacon of Reason also has a Telegram channel now! You're welcome to join at t.me/beaconofreason .
There I post (extra) audio podcasts, news articles, video's etc.
I interviewed David Icke in June 2020. Icke talks about the covid regulations and paints the big picture of what it all is about. A lot has happened since then, but everything that is said here is still (and is even more) relevant today.
Music by Purple Planet Music
There I post (extra) audio podcasts, news articles, video's etc.
I interviewed David Icke in June 2020. Icke talks about the covid regulations and paints the big picture of what it all is about. A lot has happened since then, but everything that is said here is still (and is even more) relevant today.
Music by Purple Planet Music
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