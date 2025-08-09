BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Parodius (1995, Saturn)
7 views • 2 days ago

Parodius (known as Gokujou Parodius Da! Deluxe Pack (極上パロディウスだ！DELUXE PACK) in Japan) is a compilation of shoot'em ups developed and publiushed by Konami. It was only released in Japan, Europe and Australia. The game also came out for Playstation.

The compilation contains two games:
Parodius Da!: Shinwa kara Owarai e (パロディウスだ! －神話からお笑いへ－) , released as Parodius outside of Japan.

Fantastic Journey, known as Gokujou Parodius!: Kako no Eikou o Motomete (極上パロディウス ～過去の栄光を求めて～) in Japan.

sega saturnkonamishootemup
