Let Your Light Shine

July, 26th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the importance of letting our lights shine as born-again believers in Jesus Christ. As we walk in the light, we should expect the world to truly hate us as they love the darkness and reject the light. Matthew 5 tells us to be blessed and rejoice when men of this world revile us because our kingdom is in heaven. In times of great persecution, choose to stand in Christ and allow your light to shine to the entire world.

"For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light" Ephesians 5:8

