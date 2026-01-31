BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
THURSDAY UNFILTERED: Trump's Prime Time Tour de Force
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
138 followers
1
9 views • 1 day ago

THURSDAY:

-Trump brings 11 months of accomplishments to Prime Time TV

-60 minutes of content packed into 22 minutes of energy

-Wages up / costs down; energy flourishing; closed border; massive revenue

-$1776 to every active military member!

-All positivity. How will the Left spin it?

ELSEWHERE:

-Bongino bails out after 1 year in FBI

-Family of 3-year-old killed in N. Olmsted suing Giant Eagle

-Brown U. shooting investigation epic fail

-Mike DeWine makes his pitch for "Haiti First"


Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.


Live analysis, hard interviews, and America-First truth you will not hear anywhere else.


WHAT YOU GET:

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories

🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices

🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center

🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.


📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA

⏰ Typically 10AM – Noon EST

🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show


👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media

👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm

👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America


💥 Support Our Work

This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:

• GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/restoreourvoices

• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697

• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1

• CashApp: @ $FrantzMedia

Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
