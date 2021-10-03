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Fauci Whiplash, #OzHasFallen, and the 2021 Winter Of Discontent
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233 views • October 03, 2021
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Intro vid: THE LITTLE CHARADE - FAR FROM THIS WORLD BY WHATSHERFACE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7hNyjs0DlyBg/
Fauci Defends Boosters
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-28/how-nsw-mp-daryl-maguire-helped-jimmy-liu-s-companies/100297392
2 September: Fauci defends COVID boosters, says 3 shots will 'likely' be the new norm: https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-defends-covid-boosters-says-three-shots-will-likely-be-the-new-norm-210524610.html
20 September: Fauci says Americans should stay away from COVID-19 booster shots until they're eligible: https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-americans-should-avoid-covid-19-boosters-until-eligible-2021-9
FDA advisers vote not to recommend Pfizer booster shots for most Americans: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/17/fda-pfizer-booster-shots-covid-vaccine-advisers
White House offers Nicki Minaj a phone call to answer vaccine questions: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/sep/16/nicki-minaj-vaccine-white-house-phone-call-covid
‘Am I just hallucinating?’: Women reporting unexpected side effect of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as breasts and lymph nodes swell: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/am-i-just-hallucinating-women-reporting-unexpected-side-effect-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-as-breasts-and-lymph-nodes-swell--c-3511092
Nearly 10 Million Cancer Screenings Missed During Pandemic: https://www.webmd.com/cancer/news/20210505/nearly-10-million-cancer-screenings-missed-during-pandemic
Australia Declines Into A Biomedical Police State: VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krhqoD4aETw
Victoria Police push unharmed elderly lady to ground and pepper spray her during lockdown protests: VIDEO https://hellocare.com.au/vic-police-under-fire-for-attack-on-unarmed-elderly-woman-during-lockdown-protest/
Global Food Prices Soar Due To Covid: https://www.eternitynews.com.au/world/global-food-prices-soar-due-to-covid/?fbclid=IwAR1o0cvDutZfBhe_9Hxxx-r5EGH-lf8ApDE5Mso2jmVQFFl1LYEcftTQEx4
An all-time high of 56 cargo ships are stuck waiting off the California coast, as shipping ports hit their 4th record backup in three weeks: https://www.businessinsider.com/shipping-delays-china-supply-chain-record-ships-stuck-california-ports-2021-8
Don't panic buy, Britain tells consumers as BP shuts gas stations:
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/dont-panic-buy-winter-discontent-isnt-looming-uk-minister-says-2021-09-23/
Short the stock market with Bitcoin and Monero: https://dollarvigilante.com/simplefx
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: THE LITTLE CHARADE - FAR FROM THIS WORLD BY WHATSHERFACE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7hNyjs0DlyBg/
Fauci Defends Boosters
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-28/how-nsw-mp-daryl-maguire-helped-jimmy-liu-s-companies/100297392
2 September: Fauci defends COVID boosters, says 3 shots will 'likely' be the new norm: https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-defends-covid-boosters-says-three-shots-will-likely-be-the-new-norm-210524610.html
20 September: Fauci says Americans should stay away from COVID-19 booster shots until they're eligible: https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-americans-should-avoid-covid-19-boosters-until-eligible-2021-9
FDA advisers vote not to recommend Pfizer booster shots for most Americans: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/17/fda-pfizer-booster-shots-covid-vaccine-advisers
White House offers Nicki Minaj a phone call to answer vaccine questions: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/sep/16/nicki-minaj-vaccine-white-house-phone-call-covid
‘Am I just hallucinating?’: Women reporting unexpected side effect of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as breasts and lymph nodes swell: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/am-i-just-hallucinating-women-reporting-unexpected-side-effect-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-as-breasts-and-lymph-nodes-swell--c-3511092
Nearly 10 Million Cancer Screenings Missed During Pandemic: https://www.webmd.com/cancer/news/20210505/nearly-10-million-cancer-screenings-missed-during-pandemic
Australia Declines Into A Biomedical Police State: VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krhqoD4aETw
Victoria Police push unharmed elderly lady to ground and pepper spray her during lockdown protests: VIDEO https://hellocare.com.au/vic-police-under-fire-for-attack-on-unarmed-elderly-woman-during-lockdown-protest/
Global Food Prices Soar Due To Covid: https://www.eternitynews.com.au/world/global-food-prices-soar-due-to-covid/?fbclid=IwAR1o0cvDutZfBhe_9Hxxx-r5EGH-lf8ApDE5Mso2jmVQFFl1LYEcftTQEx4
An all-time high of 56 cargo ships are stuck waiting off the California coast, as shipping ports hit their 4th record backup in three weeks: https://www.businessinsider.com/shipping-delays-china-supply-chain-record-ships-stuck-california-ports-2021-8
Don't panic buy, Britain tells consumers as BP shuts gas stations:
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/dont-panic-buy-winter-discontent-isnt-looming-uk-minister-says-2021-09-23/
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