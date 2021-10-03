BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fauci Whiplash, #OzHasFallen, and the 2021 Winter Of Discontent
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
916 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
233 views • October 03, 2021
Find out how to get Jeff's next stock pick: https://dollarvigilante.com/stockpick

Short the stock market with Bitcoin and Monero: https://dollarvigilante.com/simplefx

Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante

CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Intro vid: THE LITTLE CHARADE - FAR FROM THIS WORLD BY WHATSHERFACE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7hNyjs0DlyBg/

Fauci Defends Boosters
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-07-28/how-nsw-mp-daryl-maguire-helped-jimmy-liu-s-companies/100297392

2 September: Fauci defends COVID boosters, says 3 shots will 'likely' be the new norm: https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-defends-covid-boosters-says-three-shots-will-likely-be-the-new-norm-210524610.html

20 September: Fauci says Americans should stay away from COVID-19 booster shots until they're eligible: https://www.businessinsider.com/fauci-americans-should-avoid-covid-19-boosters-until-eligible-2021-9

FDA advisers vote not to recommend Pfizer booster shots for most Americans: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/17/fda-pfizer-booster-shots-covid-vaccine-advisers

White House offers Nicki Minaj a phone call to answer vaccine questions: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2021/sep/16/nicki-minaj-vaccine-white-house-phone-call-covid

‘Am I just hallucinating?’: Women reporting unexpected side effect of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as breasts and lymph nodes swell: https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/am-i-just-hallucinating-women-reporting-unexpected-side-effect-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-as-breasts-and-lymph-nodes-swell--c-3511092

Nearly 10 Million Cancer Screenings Missed During Pandemic: https://www.webmd.com/cancer/news/20210505/nearly-10-million-cancer-screenings-missed-during-pandemic

Australia Declines Into A Biomedical Police State: VIDEO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krhqoD4aETw

Victoria Police push unharmed elderly lady to ground and pepper spray her during lockdown protests: VIDEO https://hellocare.com.au/vic-police-under-fire-for-attack-on-unarmed-elderly-woman-during-lockdown-protest/

Global Food Prices Soar Due To Covid: https://www.eternitynews.com.au/world/global-food-prices-soar-due-to-covid/?fbclid=IwAR1o0cvDutZfBhe_9Hxxx-r5EGH-lf8ApDE5Mso2jmVQFFl1LYEcftTQEx4

An all-time high of 56 cargo ships are stuck waiting off the California coast, as shipping ports hit their 4th record backup in three weeks: https://www.businessinsider.com/shipping-delays-china-supply-chain-record-ships-stuck-california-ports-2021-8

Don't panic buy, Britain tells consumers as BP shuts gas stations:
https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/dont-panic-buy-winter-discontent-isnt-looming-uk-minister-says-2021-09-23/
Keywords
politicsvaxxcovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Study Links Residential Power-Line EMF Exposure to Childhood CNS Tumors

Morgan S. Verity
Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Milk, Yogurt, Carbohydrate Drink or Water: Study Compares Post-Workout Inflammatory Response

Patrick Lewis
Cacao&#8217;s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Cacao’s Potential Benefits Examined as Researchers Note Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Meta-Analysis Links Each Additional 100 g of Ultraprocessed Food to Higher Chronic Disease Risk

Douglas Harrington
Review Finds Short &#8220;Exercise Snacks&#8221; May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Review Finds Short “Exercise Snacks” May Improve Some Fitness Markers, but Not Strength

Petra Stone
5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

5 Vegetables high in calcium for stronger bones

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy