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Fight-War of Words
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20 views • June 06, 2021
Congress shall make no law
Respecting an establishment of religion
Or prohibiting the free exercise there of
Or abridging the freedom of speech
Or of the press
Or of the right of the people peacefully to assemble
And to petition the government for a re-dress of grievances
Respecting an establishment of religion
Or prohibiting the free exercise there of
Or abridging the freedom of speech
Or of the press
Or of the right of the people peacefully to assemble
And to petition the government for a re-dress of grievances
Keywords
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