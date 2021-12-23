100 Year-old Plan to Destroy America

Never before in the history of the human race has evil--naked, materialistic, power-hungry, activated evil--ever mounted its horse and started to ride across the world and do it so successfully as it has during this COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide political and economic takeover that PSYOP has provided cover for. This is Armageddon, folks. And anybody in this country who still has a shred of belief in God and the principals of individual human liberty upon which this nation was founded must resist their Great Reset plan to place all of humanity under a high tech form of slavery. We must wage an all out political war on this thing. We must recognize that the defeat of the New World Order and prosecute the criminals involved with that diabolical 100 year-old plan to rob America of it's sovereignty, prosperity, and heritage is the first order of business of everybody who wants to salvage what little remains of our American Way of Life.