strange holographic electromagnetic simulated universe of fractals . . .

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The universe and everything in it HAVE ALWAYS BEEN HERE, science ONLY talk about "big bang" to please religion, and people who follow religion is so STUPID that they can't even understand how STUPID they are
In this universe, everything is possible - and I do mean EVERYTHING !!!
You can not create something out of nothing, energy is FOREVER, the whole idea of a SINGLE, ONE big bang is absurd.
The universe and our spirit is FOREVER, energy do not go away EVER
Life is universal and all over
What if?
https://i.imgur.com/vhTFCeL.jpeg
The "None Dare Call it Conspiracy Clips" Project
https://pacsteam.org/viewforum.php?f=15
the pineal gland, the subconscious and universal information
https://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?t=790