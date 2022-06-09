Has Blaming Russia for All Things Bad, Become the Political Top Spot in EU's Agenda? - RT, 060922

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But, where is the evidence?
Blaming Russia for all things bad has become a political sport in the EU, with a global grain shortage and alleged war crimes top of the agenda - yet the fact that the bloc has no evidence of either doesn’t seem to bother its politicians.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
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