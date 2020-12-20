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Tactical PE Cops Make The Tough Call with Knife Wielding Suspect and What To Do In A Knife Attack
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154 views • December 20, 2020
Knife attacks are either on the rise or just getting more publicity warriors. So on this week's show we are sharing info on how to defend yourself and increase the chances of walking away from a knife attack unscathed. There is no guarantee of safety but with the right training and focus, you can increase your chances of staying safe.
Presented on US Sports Net by Tactical Workouts.
The revolutionary strength and conditioning program to help Police, Fire, Military, and Prepared citizens prepare for the violent, crazy world in which we live. Learn more @ http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Clip one from Police Activity
Eugene, Oregon — On November 30, 2020, at approximately 10:21 a.m., Eugene Police received a report from a Lane County Deputy District Attorney (DDA) that a victim had contacted him via text and reported “He beat me up. He’s here.” The DDA reported the message was from a recent victim from a previous violation of a Pennsylvania Restraining Order against Muhsin Sharif.
Learn more about Police Activity @ https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity
Click two from Ando Mierzwa
Learning how to defend against a knife attack is scary, but necessary! In this video, self-defense expert Nick Drossos shares a few basic knife defense tips that might save your life. Learn more about Ando Mierzwa @ http://www.senseiando.com
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
Presented on US Sports Net by Tactical Workouts.
The revolutionary strength and conditioning program to help Police, Fire, Military, and Prepared citizens prepare for the violent, crazy world in which we live. Learn more @ http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Clip one from Police Activity
Eugene, Oregon — On November 30, 2020, at approximately 10:21 a.m., Eugene Police received a report from a Lane County Deputy District Attorney (DDA) that a victim had contacted him via text and reported “He beat me up. He’s here.” The DDA reported the message was from a recent victim from a previous violation of a Pennsylvania Restraining Order against Muhsin Sharif.
Learn more about Police Activity @ https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity
Click two from Ando Mierzwa
Learning how to defend against a knife attack is scary, but necessary! In this video, self-defense expert Nick Drossos shares a few basic knife defense tips that might save your life. Learn more about Ando Mierzwa @ http://www.senseiando.com
From The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun! US Sports Network.
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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