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Biden claims Trump is still president ✌(-‿-)✌
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690 views • October 23, 2021
Biden claims Trump is still president ✌(-‿-)✌
Biden made a very strange statement reportedly in Philidelphia, at the Pentagon, and in DC. which was not allowed through the media and deleted anywhere it was posted. Trump seems very upset that he was told "Biden didn't speak" when he seemed to know exactly what was said.
Biden made a very strange statement reportedly in Philidelphia, at the Pentagon, and in DC. which was not allowed through the media and deleted anywhere it was posted. Trump seems very upset that he was told "Biden didn't speak" when he seemed to know exactly what was said.
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