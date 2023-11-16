Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Sandra Dean ND Aleph Tav Body Experience
channel image
Heart of the Tribe
88 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

I had the privilege of interviewing one of my fellow students of the Aleph Tav Body School today, Dr. Sandra Dean, ND a naturopathic Doctor, Clinical Herbalist and Homeopathic Practitioner.  

www.lwnaturopathic.com 

If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup

Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:
 / heartofthetribe  

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf


Alef Tav Body System Book

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT


ATB Home Laser Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4


Basics of Muscle Testing

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf


DNA Scan and Restore Package

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK


Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/rn0QNBfKMea4


Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book ebook and lots of great free training links available here.

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ

Keywords
energyherbsenergy medicinenaturopathicatbaleph tavdr monzoaleph tav bodytouch therapy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket