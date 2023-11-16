Dr. Sandra Dean ND Aleph Tav Body Experience

I had the privilege of interviewing one of my fellow students of the Aleph Tav Body School today, Dr. Sandra Dean, ND a naturopathic Doctor, Clinical Herbalist and Homeopathic Practitioner.

www.lwnaturopathic.com

If you would like to support my ministry efforts: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez

Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup

Enroll in the Otiot classes Chelle taught through Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the...

HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook:

/ heartofthetribe

To reach Chelle: [email protected]

Aleph Tav Body Coherent Retore Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/iT7Bc8QpePYf





Alef Tav Body System Book

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/UMDbpKgPtvdT





ATB Home Laser Kit

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/TCIDp7en6za4





Basics of Muscle Testing

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/W4Gn9OHFwiYf





DNA Scan and Restore Package

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/h91PDRUmQ0rK





Quantum Energy Minerals Fulvic Blend

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/rn0QNBfKMea4





Healing Made Simple with Aleph Tav Body – book ebook and lots of great free training links available here.

https://heartofthetribe.krtra.com/t/jUGI08i3z6oQ