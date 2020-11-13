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Lori Colley Ep. 456 - The Nuclear Option If Recounts don’t = Win
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132 views • November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
What if you didn’t need to campaign because you knew the win was in the bag? You might even slip up and let people know the plan to steal the election ahead of time. Here’s what some are proposing as the Nuclear Option to correct seat the next President of the United States.
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Website: prayingcitizen.com
Links:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/24/joe-biden-says-democrats-created-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history/
https://conservativefiringline.com/joe-biden-to-michigan-voters-i-dont-need-you-to-get-me-elected-video/
https://populist.press
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-100k-ballots-for-biden-were-brought-in-to-catch-up-with-trump/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1327103335195938817
https://twitter.com/va_shiva/status/1326220987608621056?s=20
https://summit.news/2020/11/13/michigan-ag-trumps-voter-fraud-lawsuits-are-racist/
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/people/2020/11/cisas-ware-resigns-is-director-krebs-next-out-the-door/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/10/dhs-fact-checking-trump-conspiracies-435821
https://wentworthreport.com/2020/11/07/hammer-and-scorecard-lt-gen-mcinerney-explains-the-election-hack-by-democrats/
https://www.revolver.news/2020/11/republican-state-legislatures-must-restore-will-of-the-people/
CALL YOUR LAWMAKER
https://www.ncsl.org/aboutus/ncslservice/state-legislative-websites-directory.aspx
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
What if you didn’t need to campaign because you knew the win was in the bag? You might even slip up and let people know the plan to steal the election ahead of time. Here’s what some are proposing as the Nuclear Option to correct seat the next President of the United States.
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Website: prayingcitizen.com
Links:
https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/24/joe-biden-says-democrats-created-the-most-extensive-and-inclusive-voter-fraud-organization-in-american-history/
https://conservativefiringline.com/joe-biden-to-michigan-voters-i-dont-need-you-to-get-me-elected-video/
https://populist.press
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giuliani-100k-ballots-for-biden-were-brought-in-to-catch-up-with-trump/
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1327103335195938817
https://twitter.com/va_shiva/status/1326220987608621056?s=20
https://summit.news/2020/11/13/michigan-ag-trumps-voter-fraud-lawsuits-are-racist/
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/people/2020/11/cisas-ware-resigns-is-director-krebs-next-out-the-door/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/10/dhs-fact-checking-trump-conspiracies-435821
https://wentworthreport.com/2020/11/07/hammer-and-scorecard-lt-gen-mcinerney-explains-the-election-hack-by-democrats/
https://www.revolver.news/2020/11/republican-state-legislatures-must-restore-will-of-the-people/
CALL YOUR LAWMAKER
https://www.ncsl.org/aboutus/ncslservice/state-legislative-websites-directory.aspx
Copyright Disclaimer: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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