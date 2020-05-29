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The Holey Church of Blue Pill | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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205 views • May 29, 2020
The Church of Leftism has a congregation full of ignorant sheep who refuse to question the narrative, and anyone who tells the truth is now a heretic.

Go back to college with Uncle Nick and start "Burning the Midnight"
Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804

"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL

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Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/4VryC
2. https://archive.ph/YpYqE
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBTwwOHV6vQ
4. https://archive.ph/X8Ydb
5. https://archive.ph/xawhs
6. https://archive.ph/V7PrW
7. https://archive.ph/RwJ8t
8. https://archive.ph/lBGbR
9. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDiDkJOUVlg
10. https://archive.ph/1gBHp
11. https://archive.ph/GJEGE
12. https://archive.ph/BPFGp
13. https://archive.ph/FAPxD
14. https://archive.ph/EfNGq
15. https://archive.ph/0gMx9
16. https://archive.ph/3MPXg
17. https://archive.ph/MswF6
18. https://archive.ph/APmML
19. https://archive.ph/5988F
20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ph7cD2ko44
21. https://archive.ph/chmi7
22. https://archive.ph/onvuH
23. https://archive.ph/ETWzC
24. https://archive.ph/x2zRq
25. https://archive.ph/2rGNL
26. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiUo3qaLZlY
27. https://archive.ph/wGLBj
28. https://archive.ph/9uXVH
29. https://archive.ph/r9OfN
30. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaQv7PPT6kc
31. https://archive.ph/Ez2je
Keywords
politicssciencefunnyactivismfailcollegesocialismreligionred pillleftismbernie broszealotsterrence popp
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