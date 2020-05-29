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The Holey Church of Blue Pill | Popp Culture
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205 views • May 29, 2020
The Church of Leftism has a congregation full of ignorant sheep who refuse to question the narrative, and anyone who tells the truth is now a heretic.
Go back to college with Uncle Nick and start "Burning the Midnight"
Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
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29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/4VryC
2. https://archive.ph/YpYqE
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBTwwOHV6vQ
4. https://archive.ph/X8Ydb
5. https://archive.ph/xawhs
6. https://archive.ph/V7PrW
7. https://archive.ph/RwJ8t
8. https://archive.ph/lBGbR
9. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDiDkJOUVlg
10. https://archive.ph/1gBHp
11. https://archive.ph/GJEGE
12. https://archive.ph/BPFGp
13. https://archive.ph/FAPxD
14. https://archive.ph/EfNGq
15. https://archive.ph/0gMx9
16. https://archive.ph/3MPXg
17. https://archive.ph/MswF6
18. https://archive.ph/APmML
19. https://archive.ph/5988F
20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ph7cD2ko44
21. https://archive.ph/chmi7
22. https://archive.ph/onvuH
23. https://archive.ph/ETWzC
24. https://archive.ph/x2zRq
25. https://archive.ph/2rGNL
26. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiUo3qaLZlY
27. https://archive.ph/wGLBj
28. https://archive.ph/9uXVH
29. https://archive.ph/r9OfN
30. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaQv7PPT6kc
31. https://archive.ph/Ez2je
Go back to college with Uncle Nick and start "Burning the Midnight"
Available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
"Red Days" is now streaming free on Amazon for the duration of the Coronavirus Quarantine!
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P6FHGL
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance):
1. https://archive.ph/4VryC
2. https://archive.ph/YpYqE
3. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bBTwwOHV6vQ
4. https://archive.ph/X8Ydb
5. https://archive.ph/xawhs
6. https://archive.ph/V7PrW
7. https://archive.ph/RwJ8t
8. https://archive.ph/lBGbR
9. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dDiDkJOUVlg
10. https://archive.ph/1gBHp
11. https://archive.ph/GJEGE
12. https://archive.ph/BPFGp
13. https://archive.ph/FAPxD
14. https://archive.ph/EfNGq
15. https://archive.ph/0gMx9
16. https://archive.ph/3MPXg
17. https://archive.ph/MswF6
18. https://archive.ph/APmML
19. https://archive.ph/5988F
20. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ph7cD2ko44
21. https://archive.ph/chmi7
22. https://archive.ph/onvuH
23. https://archive.ph/ETWzC
24. https://archive.ph/x2zRq
25. https://archive.ph/2rGNL
26. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiUo3qaLZlY
27. https://archive.ph/wGLBj
28. https://archive.ph/9uXVH
29. https://archive.ph/r9OfN
30. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UaQv7PPT6kc
31. https://archive.ph/Ez2je
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