USS Liberty survivor: ‘They set us up to sink on behalf of Israel - Thomas Massie

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‘They set us up to sink on behalf of Israel - USS Liberty survivor
Ahead of his House speech calling for an investigation into Israel’s 1967 attack on the USS Liberty, outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie met with some of the survivors in his office.
One survivor confirmed to Massie that they were intentionally “set up” to be sunk by Israel as a false flag.
💬 “LBJ [then-President Lyndon B. Johnson] sent us there alone. We asked for destroyer escorts, and we were denied them twice. And they wanted us to sink on behalf of Israel and start the war,” he says.
He adds that “help didn't even come to us for 17 hours.”
Here's the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfoITfpZmzs