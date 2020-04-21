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Francis & Macron
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200 views • April 21, 2020
link to the article :
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/false-prophet-pope-francis-gives-emmanuel-macron-blessing-anoints-him-global-stage-leader-new-world-order-antichrist-18-months/?fbclid=IwAR3x4pmGLlrA-gALyQOwUkeGrWpOaO4mxbp6pk-ns8DG7EYFlpKl5MscpRo
We have the False Prophet Pope Francis, operating with under a name stolen from God, giving his sulphuric blessing to Antichrist wannabe Emmanuel Macron, whose name literally means 'God with us'. Macron wants to seize power of the New World Order, and both the UN Security Council and the Pontifex Maximus of Rome have signed off on it. Everyone of these end times villians are looking for all the world like they're in training for the Revelation 13 Olympics. 18 months, people, 18 months.
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/false-prophet-pope-francis-gives-emmanuel-macron-blessing-anoints-him-global-stage-leader-new-world-order-antichrist-18-months/?fbclid=IwAR3x4pmGLlrA-gALyQOwUkeGrWpOaO4mxbp6pk-ns8DG7EYFlpKl5MscpRo
We have the False Prophet Pope Francis, operating with under a name stolen from God, giving his sulphuric blessing to Antichrist wannabe Emmanuel Macron, whose name literally means 'God with us'. Macron wants to seize power of the New World Order, and both the UN Security Council and the Pontifex Maximus of Rome have signed off on it. Everyone of these end times villians are looking for all the world like they're in training for the Revelation 13 Olympics. 18 months, people, 18 months.
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