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One Propaganda stunt hides a much bigger one
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180 views • January 24, 2021
Is Covid-19 real? If you follow the narratives of the mainstream media and the controlled opposition, you'd come to the conclusion that covid-19 is real and we're in the middle of the worst pandemic known to mankind.
I'll let you be the judge.
I'll let you be the judge.
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