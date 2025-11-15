BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #107 - Listening in the Raw: The Power of Presence with Dr. Randall Alifano
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
3 views • 2 days ago

What if the way you listen could change everything?


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Dr. Randall Alifano, author of Listening in the Raw: Coming Home to Receptivity. With over 40 years of experience integrating psychology and spirituality, Randall reveals how deep listening; not fixing, not advising, becomes the bridge to healing, intimacy, and freedom.


You’ll discover:


🔹 How childhood wounds create the false “persona” men wear

🔹 Why deep listening transforms relationships, parenting, and love

🔹 How to quiet the inner chatter that drives performance and protection

🔹 Why vulnerability is the true mark of strength in modern masculinity

🔹 How receptivity opens the door to consciousness and collective healing


💡 Whether you’re a father, partner, or seeker on the path of awareness, this episode will leave you reflecting on what it truly means to be present.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Randall via any of the links below:


Website - https://randallalifanophd.com/

Book - https://amzn.to/49eAPUF

Email - [email protected]


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Follow The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more deep, viral conversations on mind, body, and spirit geared to help you reach your highest potential.


💬 Comment below with your biggest takeaway or if you had an ‘aha’ moment and share this episode with someone who needs to remember what real connection feels like.


👉🏽 If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms and help us bring conscious content to more people waking up around the world! 🌎

Keywords
vulnerabilitypresencespiritualawakeningmindbodyspiritmasculineenergyconsciousparentingemotionalhealinginnerhealingtheconsciousman7podcasttoddcavemenandhealingrandallalifanolisteningintherawconsciousmasculinityconsciousrelationships
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy