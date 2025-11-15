Episode #107 - Listening in the Raw: The Power of Presence with Dr. Randall Alifano

What if the way you listen could change everything?





In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, host Todd Cave sits down with Dr. Randall Alifano, author of Listening in the Raw: Coming Home to Receptivity. With over 40 years of experience integrating psychology and spirituality, Randall reveals how deep listening; not fixing, not advising, becomes the bridge to healing, intimacy, and freedom.





You’ll discover:





🔹 How childhood wounds create the false “persona” men wear

🔹 Why deep listening transforms relationships, parenting, and love

🔹 How to quiet the inner chatter that drives performance and protection

🔹 Why vulnerability is the true mark of strength in modern masculinity

🔹 How receptivity opens the door to consciousness and collective healing





💡 Whether you’re a father, partner, or seeker on the path of awareness, this episode will leave you reflecting on what it truly means to be present.





