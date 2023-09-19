Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Decentralize.TV - Episode 13 – Sep 12, 2023 – BASTYON inventor Daniel Satchkov on decentralized content publishing and social media
channel image
Brighteon (official)
924 Subscribers
7 views
Published 12 hours ago

In this episode of Decentralize TV, the inventor of BASTYON reveals the power of this decentralized, server-less free speech content platform that works even if the rest of the internet is censored. Download the app at Bastyon.com and start speaking freely, without censorship.

Keywords
free speechfreedomcensorshiplibertysocial mediadecentralizationdecentralizedbastyondaniel satchkovcontent publishing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket