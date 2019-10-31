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Feds Bust Frankenstein Laboratory
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45 views • October 31, 2019
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It sounds like something out of a Halloween horror movie. The FBI has uncovered a real-life “Frankenstein” operation where human body parts are being stolen from deceased family members and used to create freakish monster humans. In addition to these body parts and “Frankenstein” corpses, law enforcement agents have also connected the operation to the black market. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
It sounds like something out of a Halloween horror movie. The FBI has uncovered a real-life “Frankenstein” operation where human body parts are being stolen from deceased family members and used to create freakish monster humans. In addition to these body parts and “Frankenstein” corpses, law enforcement agents have also connected the operation to the black market. David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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