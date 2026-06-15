Gavin Newsom reveals DOJ investigation into

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‘Anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on HIS HIT LIST. And today, I PROUDLY join that list’ — Gavin Newsom (Governor of California) reveals DOJ investigation into him
‘Put my name on every and any enemies list you have. But leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta’