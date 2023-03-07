Live Version of the song: Last Minute
Played on an very small event called "Banana-Praise" Part 2 on 2016-06-11
I never recorded a studio version on this song.
Music and recording by Bindernowski.
The lyrics are included in the video
Live version on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/last-minute-live/
That song is not (yet) available for purchase (possibly never)
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Donations:
https://bindernowski.com/donation/
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
