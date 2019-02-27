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2/27/19 #FAKENEWS: POPE P_do/AI, M Cohen, Project Verit_s, VZ NA poisoned #1776WW
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41 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
2/27/19: Today, Michael Cohen lied before Congress, Wikileaks immediately put out confirmation that R_ger St_ne never spoke with them. Meanwhile, major players int the VZ National Assembly were poisoned, one dead, after the Brans_n VZ AID concert.
Please check out Gary A. DePietro's great work:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jeqywjhwkkbu/
Please support Project Veritas!
https://www.projectveritas.org/brave
James O'Keefe questions FB leaker on FB docs:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYSmFI9GAAs
Check out Church Dog 42's report on the VZ poisonings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VDMCteQdJ4
Please subscribe to CD42's channel!
Check out the Cuba connection:
Https://www.stopthecrime.net
Please scubscribe to this excellent YT channel!
To read about the Pope's pedo practices:
htps://www.leozagami.com
Macaulay Culkin tweets on Oscars:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IheykoR4kc
Please get involved in our Constitutional Republic by getting educated!
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Bryan Synger, Director of Bohemenian Rhapsody:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/hollywoods-other-open-secret-besides-harvey-weinstein-preying-on-young-boys
Check out the Oath Keepers call to patriots to take part in forming a human wall at the southern border starting on 3/2:
https://oathkeepers.org/2019/02/call-to-action-march-2-human-wall-of-patriots-on-border-to-support-trumps-emergency-declaration/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/27/19: Today, Michael Cohen lied before Congress, Wikileaks immediately put out confirmation that R_ger St_ne never spoke with them. Meanwhile, major players int the VZ National Assembly were poisoned, one dead, after the Brans_n VZ AID concert.
Please check out Gary A. DePietro's great work:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jeqywjhwkkbu/
Please support Project Veritas!
https://www.projectveritas.org/brave
James O'Keefe questions FB leaker on FB docs:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYSmFI9GAAs
Check out Church Dog 42's report on the VZ poisonings:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VDMCteQdJ4
Please subscribe to CD42's channel!
Check out the Cuba connection:
Https://www.stopthecrime.net
Please scubscribe to this excellent YT channel!
To read about the Pope's pedo practices:
htps://www.leozagami.com
Macaulay Culkin tweets on Oscars:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IheykoR4kc
Please get involved in our Constitutional Republic by getting educated!
Https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Bryan Synger, Director of Bohemenian Rhapsody:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/hollywoods-other-open-secret-besides-harvey-weinstein-preying-on-young-boys
Check out the Oath Keepers call to patriots to take part in forming a human wall at the southern border starting on 3/2:
https://oathkeepers.org/2019/02/call-to-action-march-2-human-wall-of-patriots-on-border-to-support-trumps-emergency-declaration/
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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