2024-9-27 noah and the ark - water, food, faith







You know, sometimes when I listen to myself speak, it sounds as if I am already married and have a son. I don't, but I believe the Father so much, that I go on and I have built ahead of time before I have even met her, all things, all things as sufficient as the ark is required, that I know to do now. And, when she comes, when the timing is right, the Father will seal us into the ark. And, I will take her, and I present her before the Father, and we will enter into a covenant an marriage with God first, and us second. And then, I will go into her and she will become my wife. I call her, hannah, because, hannah means grace, and she will be as my grace from the Father, and, I will be as her noah who have gone the way before her to prepare this place in faith. The world does not understand these things, because they don't actually follow God; to follow the Father means you must believe, and to believe, means, you must up and leave that place.........and, well, if you have a good life in babylon, you will stay in babylon until it finally crumbles to pieces and your good things are taken away from you and you realize you need an ark. It will be too late then, just as I will say to a woman then, "you should have believed God and lived in faith lot's wife.". But, not to my hannah, not to my ruth, because she chose the right things in the Father, therefore the Father has given to her all these things, and life, and an ark, and a man of God as her head and husband, and friend, and lover, and priest. The Father has good things in store for them who love Him! and are about Him! and HE has a cup that babylon will drink too! May it be unto us as we believed! even so, even so Father! praise You! thank You! may my life that You have redeemed glorify You in all things!



