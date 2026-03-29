Israel: Iran launched an attack on a chemical plant in Beersheba, Israel

Iran launched an attack on a chemical plant in Beersheba, Israel.

Adding:❗️North Korea has conducted a ground test of a modernized solid-fuel rocket engine, which can be used in intercontinental missiles capable of striking the mainland United States, reports Associated Press.

The Central Telegraph Agency of Korea notes that leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the test and called it "of great significance" for bringing the country's strategic weapons to the "highest level" as part of a five-year defense development plan.

The new engine made of carbon composite develops a maximum thrust of about 2,500 kilonewtons - more than a similar solid-fuel engine tested in September last year (1,970 kilonewtons).