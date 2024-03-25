Create New Account
TRUMP RESPONDS as Appellate Court Reduces Trumps Bond to $175M
NEWSMAX | Former President Donald Trump speaks about the New York hush money case, the civil fraud bond ruling and other DOJ charges against him during a press conference in New York City.

Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

