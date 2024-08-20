BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY EPHESIANS 003

BGMCTV THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC EPHESIANS BIBLE STUDY Chapter 1 PREDESTINATION





SYNOPSIS: If you do not understand this; (Gen 3:14 YEHOVAH, ELOHIM, said to the serpent, "Because you have done this, you are cursed more than all livestock and wild animals. You will crawl on your belly and eat dust as long as you live. Gen_3:15 And I will put enmity Between you and the woman, And between your seed and her seed; He shall bruise you on the head, And you shall bruise him on the heel.") & Yesha’yahu (Isa) 53. You don’t understand predestination or the 1ST chapter of Ephesians. Most readers misinterpret who Rav Sha’ul is focusing on in the 1ST chapter. This misinterpretation leads to the loss of their future inheritance in the KINGDOM.





SECTION 01: V01-03 Praised be YEHOVAH, Father of our Lord Yeshua the Messiah

SECTION 02: V04-06 He determined in advance that through Yeshua

SECTION 03: V07-10 In union with him, we are set free

SECTION 04: V11-12 in union with him we were given an inheritance

SECTION 05: V13-14 who guarantees our inheritance until we come into possession of it

SECTION 06: V15-17 In my prayers I keep asking the God of our Lord Yeshua the Messiah, the glorious Father, to give you a…

SECTION 07: V18-21 when he worked in the Messiah to raise him from the dead and seat him at his…

SECTION 08: V22-23 made him head over everything













