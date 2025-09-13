Do you Need a Healing Retreat?

With Angela Sheehan, RN/BSN, co-founder and Director of Ark of Wellness Springfield

https://arkofwellness.care/

Worn out Americans promise themselves that they’ll get back in shape tomorrow and will join that gym or start daily walks. In some European countries doctors prescribe weekend or even week-long retreats for patients who need a reset. Ms. Sheehan is developing such a property and vision in Springfield, Kentucky. Vacation time in America is precious, but laws are expanding on worker flexibility to take time off for critical matters. Join us this week to learn why a healing retreat is just what the doctor ordered!

As popular libertarian Bretigne Shaffer wrote when referring Angela to Freedom Hub, “It is an experiential/educational retreat focusing on wellness modalities that don't come from Pharma and about taking individual accountability for one's health and wellness.” With the failure of mainstream Allopaths to stem chronic disease from becoming an actual epidemic, solutions like Angela’s are those we want to promote.

Trained in nursing since 2006 – with prior experience in social work – Angela has indeed worked in the bowels of the health cartel, including in hospitals, nursing facilities, and in community nursing – including ten years in hospice. As time passed, she began to veer away from prescriptions and the overall allopathic model, believing that only by addressing our Mind, Body and Spirit connections can we become the best versions of ourselves.

It was Covid’s Orwellian hospital protocols and mandates, however, that solidified her motivation to create the retreat center of her dreams - just in time for the modern patient (client) who wants something more than what can be offered by mainstream medicine.

The Ark of Wellness Springfield hosts an off-grid cabin located on approximately eight acres and will be a launching point to detox and ‘center’... holistically. Her team will address the five levels of healing - mental, emotional, spiritual, energetic, and physical, and will launch clients back onto a path of health and vibrancy. The Ark intends to build community and embrace the vitality God intends for all of creation.