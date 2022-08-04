This is an Dutch spoken video about the Second World War, I'm gonna discuss about the swastika and Adolf Hitler. On this video I'm gonna talk about World War Two and the German Reich. Here you can find all the links you'll need:

The first one, the booklet: Germania, History of the Third Reich: https://archive.org/details/book-anon-germania/page/22/mode/2up?view=theater

The second one: Germania, History of the Third Reich video: https://odysee.com/$/download/⁣⁣⁣Germania-History-of-the-Third-Reich---National-Socialism/b2dc3561f9ea67d25f0e6f51d3cd9b79442d0502





And now the translations:

Hello ladies and gentlemen's, nice that you watching this brandnew video. Today we gonna discuss about, what's here under describes, both the Second and the Third World War. Mainly about the Second World War, here hangs the swastika (you can't see it). I wanna talk about Adolf Hitler, I have it prepared it, about a meritocracy. You'll see, meritocracy, and about this book. Why doesn't democacy lead to solidarity, prosperity and liberty



