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MAIL IN BALLOTS ARE A WIN FOR THE DEMS!
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165 views • May 23, 2020
If the Dems get their way not a single person will vote at the Ballot Both for the 2020 Election. You only need to look at California for proof on how the Dems have done people with voting by mail. The Dems have put in place what they call Ballot harvesting which allows them to go around and pick up Ballots for voters. Just think how many Ballots has the potential of coming up missing.
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