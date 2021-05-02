Bible Prophesy the NWO and The Great Reset - Who is the BEAST?

THIS IS A MUST SEE if you are a student of TRUTH - Covers:

- The New World Order agenda in prophesy

- Who is behind the NWO

- USA in Biblical Prophesy

- The Great Reset

- Trans-humanism Agenda IS AN ANCIENT CONCEPT

- Their symbols reveal who they are

- The newest Dead Sea Scrolls scriptures found and how it relates to End Times

- The Secret Societies that run this world are connected to ONE Religio-Political ENTITY

- and much, much more and IN "THEIR" OWN WORDS...



This is no joke, IT'S HAPPENING whether anyone wants to believe it or not!

And not only is it happening; it's been prophesied to thousands of years ago...



Basically, in the same vein as "Star Wars and a hint of Idiocracy"; the "Evil Empire" and their dudes dressed-up as wizards have taken over the world and most of the moron sheeple are completely oblivious to it, despite the fact that "they" have REPEATEDLY told us for many decades that they were doing it...