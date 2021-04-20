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Arizona Today with Dr. Lyle Rapacki: Interview with Col. Phil Waldron PART 1
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41 views • April 20, 2021
Dr. Lyle interviews Col. Philip Waldron about the upcoming forensic audit in Arizona and what it might find. The team will be inspecting the actual paper ballots, Dominion voting machines, and doing a hand recount.
The Col. explains why the audit has taken so long to set up, and the various roadblocks that have been put in their way.
The Col. explains why the audit has taken so long to set up, and the various roadblocks that have been put in their way.
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