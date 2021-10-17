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Dr. Botha - One Drop of J&J Vaccine Under Microscope
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244 views • October 17, 2021
New to listening to Stew Peters. This news came out earlier this month, just listened to it a few hours ago:
Dr. Botha - 15-years of experience examining live and dry blood
One droplet (uncovered) studied under microscope
- Self-assembling
- Looks engineered, very symmetrical (uniform), joined together by metal connector (light reflective)
- Black structures seen and once injected these black structures appear in the blood
Individually studied 3 more droplets from J&J vial under microscope to confirm finding
Illnesses
- Severe thrombosis
- Severe embolisms
- Cognitive issues--Memory loss to depression
- Blood clots (aggregation) confirmed by ultrasound
- Lots of pain at injection site, loss of movement in arm that was injected
- Severe headaches lasting longer than 8-weeks
- Nerve pain
- Loss of mobility, shortness of breath (red blood cells cannot transport oxygen)
Never Before Seen: Blood Doctor Reveals HORRIFIC Findings After Examining Vials
Stew Peters Show Published October 4, 2021
This can be found on Rumble
Dr. Botha - 15-years of experience examining live and dry blood
One droplet (uncovered) studied under microscope
- Self-assembling
- Looks engineered, very symmetrical (uniform), joined together by metal connector (light reflective)
- Black structures seen and once injected these black structures appear in the blood
Individually studied 3 more droplets from J&J vial under microscope to confirm finding
Illnesses
- Severe thrombosis
- Severe embolisms
- Cognitive issues--Memory loss to depression
- Blood clots (aggregation) confirmed by ultrasound
- Lots of pain at injection site, loss of movement in arm that was injected
- Severe headaches lasting longer than 8-weeks
- Nerve pain
- Loss of mobility, shortness of breath (red blood cells cannot transport oxygen)
Never Before Seen: Blood Doctor Reveals HORRIFIC Findings After Examining Vials
Stew Peters Show Published October 4, 2021
This can be found on Rumble
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