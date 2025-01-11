"From Iniquity to Equity" By Raveen James guides you towards purpose and prosperity

https://raveenjames.com

Raveen James, a former Clinical Scientist, author, entrepreneur, and devoted woman of faith, proudly announces the release of her new book, From Iniquity to Equity. In this moving and spiritually rich work, Raveen shares the profound journey that led her from a successful career in pharmaceutical development to a life transformed by the power of God’s grace. Her story of redemption, faith, and surrender is a powerful reminder of what it means to fully trust in God’s promises.





Inspired by the scripture, “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her!” (Luke 1:45, NIV), From Iniquity to Equity invites readers into a personal account of Raveen’s faith journey. With deep humility and courage, she recounts how she left behind the security of her professional achievements to pursue the calling God placed on her heart—a calling that would change not only her life but the lives of many around her.





“I realized that my true purpose wasn’t wrapped up in titles, accolades, or financial success,” Raveen explains. “God had a higher calling for me, and it took stepping out in faith to truly experience the fullness of His promises.”





Raveen’s transition from pharmaceutical science to full-time ministry was not without its challenges. Yet, she found strength and clarity in her faith, learning to trust in God’s perfect timing and plan. Her testimony in From Iniquity to Equity emphasizes the importance of surrendering to God, allowing Him to heal, restore, and guide His people to their divine purpose. In every chapter, she reflects on how God has moved in her life and encourages readers to trust that He is faithful in every circumstance.





As the founder of Beautiful Blessings Doll Collection, a company created to empower women through promoting positive self-image, Raveen continues to live out her ministry. Her entrepreneurial journey is yet another example of how faith and business can intertwine for God’s glory. She has brought hope and confidence to countless women through her company, even selling her products to organizations like the U.S. military. But her heart for service goes beyond the business world.





In a demonstration of her commitment to Christ’s call to care for the vulnerable, Raveen actively partners with charitable organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Driven by her faith, she offers support, encouragement, and resources to cancer patients and their families. “The Bible teaches us to comfort those in need,” Raveen says, “and that’s a mission I take seriously, whether through my business or my outreach efforts.”





In From Iniquity to Equity, Raveen shares practical, faith-based principles for overcoming adversity and aligning with God’s divine purpose. Her story guides those struggling to overcome past mistakes, emotional wounds, or feelings of inadequacy. By embracing a life of prayer, obedience, and reliance on biblical truth, readers will learn how to break free from the bondage of their past and walk confidently into the future God has prepared for them.

