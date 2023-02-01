Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 31 - map, music, text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 31

▪️Ukrainian formations have once again shelled Lomakovka in Bryansk Region.

The shelling disrupted the electricity supply in the settlement, but casualties and serious damage were avoided.

▪️In Lyman sector, the front line is frozen in fact. Artillery duels continue along the entire line of contact between the sides.

In the "grey zone" on both sides, sabotage and reconnaissance groups are operating to uncover enemy positions.

▪️During the day, the enemy launched at least seven strikes using HIMARS multiple rocket launchers at Kreminna in the Lyman sector.

Three civilians were killed under Ukrainian shelling and several others were injured.

▪️On the south-eastern outskirts of Bakhmut, Wagner's PMC assault units are fighting near the local meat processing plant and the Zabakhmutivka residential area.

The enemy continues to hold the town with all its might, preventing further advancement of Russian forces.

▪️Fierce fighting between units of the Russian Airborne Troops and Ukrainian formations continues in Paraskoviivka and Krasna Hora.

After the liberation of Blahodatne, Wagner's PMC fighters are advancing towards the two settlements from the north, increasing pressure on the enemy grouping.

▪️Heavy fighting continues near Vuhledar, where Pacific Fleet marines are selflessly holding back AFU's counterattacks.

The Russian command attempts to curb the threat and distract enemy forces by advancing eastwards towards the

▪️In Kherson direction, AFU attempted to land amphibious assault on the left bank of Dnipro River near Lake Kruhlyk.

The enemy was timely detected and eliminated by accurate fire of rocket and barrel artillery.