HOW TO - CANNABIS INFUSED COCONUT OIL

Easy to make, low potency Cannabis Infused Coconut Oil. This technique very well preserves all the essences of the plant including terpenes which are very difficult to capture due to their low vapor points vs other Cannabinoids. With a carefully timed and temperature controlled method, THC content is consistent, and batch strength can be modified by changing the ratios of the Coconut Oil and Cannabis. Topical use for rashes, bites, muscle pain, bone breaks, and many other skin disorders.The game has changed dramatically with this new SCAMDEMIC danger, Shedding, or Contagious Vaccinosis, the unvaxxed being sickened by the vaxxed. Already, I'm curious to know of all the reported cases to VARS what percentage were people who used cannabis, or for that matter any naturapathic remedies? In other words are "Science Trusters" trusting strictly a needle, and a mask for their health, and care little about anything else?At any rate ***NOT MEDICAL ADVICE*** your mileage may vary .... And as always, do your own research. That said, I've found few maladies it doesn't prove to offer not just relief of symptoms and pain for, but longer term healing.For more on Cannabis Medicine and Science as it relates to Vax injuries, and protection for those of us who have not been injected, be sure to watch "CANNABIS CAN TREAT JAB INJURED - STOPS PRION DISEASE"