The Gut-Brain Connection Is Weirder Than You Think 🎙️ with Gabe Dough of Good Bru
The Gut-Brain Connection Is Weirder Than You Think 🎙️ with Gabe Dough of Good Bru
jroseland
Premieres 01/12/26, 04:50 PM

The gut-brain connection is deeper, weirder, and far more literal than we ever imagined. For years, we’ve been told that our 'gut feeling' is just a metaphor for intuition. But recent science suggests that your gut is actually a 'second brain'—a complex neural network of 100 million neurons that can operate entirely on its own, independent of the one in your skull.

We aren't just talking about digestion; we’re talking about a bidirectional superhighway where bacteria in your colon produce up to 90% of your body’s serotonin and significantly influence your levels of GABA, the primary neurotransmitter for calm. Essentially, the 'critters' in your gut might be the master puppeteers of your mood, your sleep, and even your cognitive clarity.

But as the market for 'gut health' explodes, the gap between marketing claims and clinical reality is widening. I interview Gabe Dough, the founder of Good Bru. His product bridges that gap using a specific combination of prebiotics and a resilient probiotic strain known as BC30, which I've been using.


2:16 “All illness starts in the gut”

6:50 Origins of autoimmune disease

11:40 Probiotic vs Prebiotic

20:43 Synbiotic vs Psychobiotic

25:55 The truth about Probiotic yogurt

30:58 Probiotics for PCOS

34:41 Gut microbiome testing

42:25 Probiotics vs Candida

44:06 Probiotics for protein absorption

44:25 Probiotics for children

46:39 Probiotics for Psoriasis

47:14 Probiotics for bone loss

54:32 Digestion hacks epic feasting

58:57 Weird science: Personality transplant via gut microbes

1:03:50 Weird science: Microbial hijacking of craving control

1:06:53 Gabe’s supplement stack

1:09:03 Probiotic cofactors

1:12:03 More yogurt hacks

1:16:42 Weird science: Brain as "PR department" for the gut

1:19:33 Stress vs the “gut brain”

1:21:01 Gut health as a tool for architecting personality


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1682-good-bru

Order 🛒 Good Bru

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Good-Bru


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthprobioticsgut healthprebioticssupplementsbiohackinglimitless mindsetgut-brain connectiongut braingood brugabe doughsynbiotics
