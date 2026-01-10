The Gut-Brain Connection Is Weirder Than You Think 🎙️ with Gabe Dough of Good Bru

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The gut-brain connection is deeper, weirder, and far more literal than we ever imagined. For years, we’ve been told that our 'gut feeling' is just a metaphor for intuition. But recent science suggests that your gut is actually a 'second brain'—a complex neural network of 100 million neurons that can operate entirely on its own, independent of the one in your skull.
We aren't just talking about digestion; we’re talking about a bidirectional superhighway where bacteria in your colon produce up to 90% of your body’s serotonin and significantly influence your levels of GABA, the primary neurotransmitter for calm. Essentially, the 'critters' in your gut might be the master puppeteers of your mood, your sleep, and even your cognitive clarity.
But as the market for 'gut health' explodes, the gap between marketing claims and clinical reality is widening. I interview Gabe Dough, the founder of Good Bru. His product bridges that gap using a specific combination of prebiotics and a resilient probiotic strain known as BC30, which I've been using.
2:16 “All illness starts in the gut”
6:50 Origins of autoimmune disease
11:40 Probiotic vs Prebiotic
20:43 Synbiotic vs Psychobiotic
25:55 The truth about Probiotic yogurt
30:58 Probiotics for PCOS
34:41 Gut microbiome testing
42:25 Probiotics vs Candida
44:06 Probiotics for protein absorption
44:25 Probiotics for children
46:39 Probiotics for Psoriasis
47:14 Probiotics for bone loss
54:32 Digestion hacks epic feasting
58:57 Weird science: Personality transplant via gut microbes
1:03:50 Weird science: Microbial hijacking of craving control
1:06:53 Gabe’s supplement stack
1:09:03 Probiotic cofactors
1:12:03 More yogurt hacks
1:16:42 Weird science: Brain as "PR department" for the gut
1:19:33 Stress vs the “gut brain”
1:21:01 Gut health as a tool for architecting personality
