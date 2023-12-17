Is NESARA Coming To South Carolina?

This intriguing video by Laura looks into something that many of us have been waiting to hear for what seems an eternity, the introduction of NESARA (National Economic Security And Recovery Act), hopefully followed by GESARA (Global Economic Security And Recovery Act).
Has South Carolina made the first move here, soon to be followed by other states? See what Laura and the Universe have to say.
Video Source:
South Carolina Announces NESARA/GESARA Cards
Closing Theme Music:
'Happy Dreams' by David Fesliyan
NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View And Tarot Too or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
