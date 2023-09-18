Create New Account
ThePatriotNurse: Are You SURE You Want to Go to the Pediatrician?
Posted 29June2023:

In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the moves from the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics to support pediatric tran$ "care." Is your child's physician part of these organizations? If so, you need to know where they stand before sending your vulnerable children into their control grid.

The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/ https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/

