ThePatriotNurse: Are You SURE You Want to Go to the Pediatrician?

Posted 29June2023:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the moves from the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics to support pediatric tran$ "care." Is your child's physician part of these organizations? If so, you need to know where they stand before sending your vulnerable children into their control grid.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/ https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
