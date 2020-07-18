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Second Wave D614G mutation by Dr. Paul Cottrell
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96 views • July 18, 2020
Like a multi stage rocket, look out for the next mutation.
The virus may be like a combination of shape charges detonated in sequence.
The last two thirds of the video are the most important. Good job, Dr Cottrell.
The virus may be like a combination of shape charges detonated in sequence.
The last two thirds of the video are the most important. Good job, Dr Cottrell.
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