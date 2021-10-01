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Poison Food: We eat poison daily, we are forced into a corner with the food provided at the grocery store and get addicted to fast food that’s killing us. Coconut Oil helps Alzheimer's at10m 5s mark.
harrier808
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142 views • October 01, 2021
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New Film: Murder By Mouth 2021
Germ Theory - Poison Diets - Isolation of Viruses - Medical Myths

Poison Food: We eat poison daily, we are forced into a corner with the food provided at the grocery store and get addicted to fast food that’s killing us…

We shower and clean ourselves with poisons daily… and drink fluoride if not micro plastics…

Germ theory: Scientists have done studies a long time ago to prove germs were bad and they couldn’t do it. They injected mucus of a person with the flu into healthy people and they never got sick… This video contains those studies and more..

We’ve been lied to… watch this video and be enlightened…

P.S. Sorry I left out the part about Mcdonalds being caught with Human Meat - Look that up..
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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