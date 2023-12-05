Culture War | California Creates State Mandated Kidnapping | Guest: Annabella Rockwell | Adult Drag Queen Shows Permitted for Children in Florida

Annabella Rockwell joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast for Part 2 of our conversation. As a conservative media commentator now, she weighs in on the pressing culture issues of drag queen adult performances being permitted in front of minors in Florida and exposes the fact that this is not tolerated with movies and many other areas in society in which children are protected. Annabella expresses that we are in a culture war for the soul of this country. We also discuss the new bill in California (Assembly Bill 665) that provides mental healthcare access for low income youth. Annabella exposes that this bill really means that a 12 year old in California is allowed to leave home and go to a state funded facility for any reason and the state will keep him or her. She shares how this is essentially state mandated kidnapping.





