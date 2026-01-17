BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - January 17 2026 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1487 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
113 views • 1 day ago

January 17, 2026

rt.com


Vocal opposition figures - who backed deadly protests in Iran and the president's abduction in Venezuela - pay tribute to Donald Trump for supporting 'a fight for freedom and justice'. We look into how such diplomatic niceties may translate in reality. RT breaks down Western media reports of looting and food shortages shaking Iran, as a state of calm returns following weeks of deadly unrest. The German Chancellor admits that abandoning nuclear energy was a major mistake - all while Berlin sees electricity outages and soaring costs amid its transition to renewables.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on &#8220;non-nude sexualized&#8221; AI content

Democratic senators push tech firms to crack down on “non-nude sexualized” AI content

Laura Harris
Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Ohio appeals court restores portions of pro-life law

Laura Harris
U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

U.S. military signals imminent intervention in Iran as European officials sound alarm and nations urge evacuations

Zoey Sky
Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader presents her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump

Jacob Thomas
U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

U.S. to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 countries under new policy

Laura Harris
Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills, forces data centers to fund new power plants

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy