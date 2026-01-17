RT News - January 17 2026 9AM GMT

January 17, 2026

rt.com





Vocal opposition figures - who backed deadly protests in Iran and the president's abduction in Venezuela - pay tribute to Donald Trump for supporting 'a fight for freedom and justice'. We look into how such diplomatic niceties may translate in reality. RT breaks down Western media reports of looting and food shortages shaking Iran, as a state of calm returns following weeks of deadly unrest. The German Chancellor admits that abandoning nuclear energy was a major mistake - all while Berlin sees electricity outages and soaring costs amid its transition to renewables.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515