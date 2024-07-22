Nick Fuentes: People are driving towards “Heck off Commie!” But everyone is making a hard turn for.."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People are driving towards “Heck off Commie!” But everyone is making a hard turn for “Fuck off Jew!”
Lmfao
https://x.com/DelGroyp/status/1802546745051861280
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Twitter: https://x.com/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF