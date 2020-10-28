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Οι κακοδικίες του κράτους κατά των εθνικιστών απο το 1979 ώς και σήμερα.
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362 views • October 28, 2020
Ομιλία του Λοχαγού ε.α. Ανδρέα Πετρόπουλου για την κατάληξη της κακοδικίας της χρυσής αυγής καθώς και τα κοινά σημεία με την δική του κακοδικία το 1979 όταν αυτόν και άλλους εθνικιστές τους φυλάκιζε το καραμανλικό καθεστώς.
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