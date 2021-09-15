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The Transformational Soul 8Sept2021
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10 views • September 15, 2021
Ruth Soltman is a Free Spirit that landed in the Houston area over 10 years ago. She has had a lifelong passion for writing. Ruth has an empathic understanding and deep compassion for the human condition and it is reflected in her writing. With Divine Love and Guidance from her Angels and Guides, Ruth self-published her first book, Metamorphosis A Journey of the Soul, this year. In addition to writing, Ruth is a Reiki Master, Angelic Reiki Practitioner and Angel Card Reader.
http://www.ruthsoltman.com
https://www.facebook.com/thetransformationalsoul
http://www.facebook.com/mytransformationbooks
Ruth's Venmo: @Ruth-Soltman
http://www.ruthsoltman.com
https://www.facebook.com/thetransformationalsoul
http://www.facebook.com/mytransformationbooks
Ruth's Venmo: @Ruth-Soltman
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