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“There is No Safety You Dumb Bitch” -The Hound
Joe Jarvis
Joe Jarvis
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51 views • April 01, 2021
Brienne of Tarth is one of the most noble characters in Game of Thrones, while The Hound, or Sandor Clegane has plenty of flaws, is violent, and destructive.

Yet the Hound was able to keep Arya Stark safe. And Brienne's attempt to "rescue" Arya and "bring here to safety" actually make Arya more vulnerable.

As The Hound so eloquently reminds Brienne, “There is no safety you dumb bitch. And if you don’t know that by now, you’re the wrong one to watch over her.”

Brienne misunderstands the nature of the world. She is wrong to think that there is a safe place to take Arya. But because she thinks she knows better, Brienne's good intentions lead to more danger.

Here I discuss what we can take away from this example.

Anti-fragile: thing that gain from disorder, Taleb (Amazon affiliate link): https://amzn.to/2PgWqFz

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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